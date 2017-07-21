Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov tells @KeirSimmons Trump and Putin may have had more meetings at G-20 summit https://t.co/m4lYVHQPTF — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 21, 2017

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s handshake seen ’round the world at the G-20 summit in Germany led to a two-hour private meeting between the pair — as well as a secret meeting that was kept off the books. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, however, Trump and Putin may have also met for a third time during their stay in Hamburg. In fact, the oftentimes bristly Putin confidant went so far as to tell NBC News that the American and Russian presidents probably “met even much more than just three times” during the conference.

“Maybe they went to the toilet together,” Lavrov joked. “When you are bought by your parents to a kindergarten, do you mix with the people who are waiting in the same room to start going to a classroom? There is also a room where they get together before the event starts. They cannot arrive all at the same time on the bus.”

While the initially reported meeting and second, secret get-together were apparently more concerned with diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Russia, Lavrov’s hints about third, fourth and additional meetings sounds more like he’s describing informal encounters here and there. When pressed by NBC News for more information, however, the Russian foreign minister brushed them off as nothing: “After the dinner was over…I was not there…President Trump apparently went to pick up his wife and spent some minutes with President Putin…so what?”

All jokes aside, however, it’s difficult to imagine Trump and Putin going to the bathroom together. Considering the alleged contents of pee-pee tape, the president’s penchant for being a germaphobe, and a recent report detailing how this paranoia led to Chris Christie’s downfall, there’s no way Trump ever would have shared the bathroom with Putin — let alone anyone else. Right? Guys?

(Via NBC News)