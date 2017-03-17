Trump reads one of his favorite Irish proverbs pic.twitter.com/KgE5ipvepw — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 16, 2017

How many times can Donald Trump manage to screw up one simple holiday? Well let’s see. So far this St. Patrick’s Day, he’s managed to tweet and misspell “Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhuit,” (which means “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” in Gaelic), and on Thursday he got owned by Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, who stood in the White House right the hell next to him and delivered a pro-immigration message.

Another gaffe that flew under the radar during Kenny’s visit however, is equally hilarious and humiliating for the President. During the Thursday St. Patrick’s Day reception, Trump read from what he said was an old Irish proverb, which goes as follows: