Trump Fires An Insult After North Korea’s Latest Missile Launch: ‘Does This Guy Have Anything Better To Do With His Life?’

Donald Trump once again urged China to step in and handle the growing tensions with North Korea, using Twitter to comment on the situation in a way that he’s made his own at this point. According to the New York Times, the missile flew for 40 minutes before once again landing in Japan’s “exclusive economic zone” and is the first ballistic missile launch since Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met in Washington and agreed to apply more pressure on the dictatorship:

The missile took off from the Banghyon airfield in the northwestern town of Kusong and flew 578 miles before landing in the sea between North Korea and Japan, the South Korean military said in a statement. Military officials were still analyzing flight data to determine what type of missile had been used in the test.

It was the first missile test by the North since it launched land-to-sea cruise missiles off its east coast on June 8. Under a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions, North Korea is banned from developing or testing ballistic missiles.

