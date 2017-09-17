Getty Image

On Sunday morning, President Trump rolled out of bed and embarked upon a retweeting spree, which included a GIF of him hitting #CrookedHillary with a golf ball. He also tapped out a few things about foreign policy, including this dubious entry about nuke-happy North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who he referred to as “Rocket Man.” In doing so, Trump relayed a conversation that he had with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, which involved “Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!”

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

This bizarre “Rocket Man” thing is, of course, what Trump does. He deals with enemies by giving them nicknames on Twitter, like what he did shortly before defeating “Little Marco Rubio” and “Lyin’ Ted Cruz” during primary season.

Little Marco Rubio, the lightweight no show Senator from Florida, is set to be the "puppet" of the special interest Koch brothers. WATCH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2016