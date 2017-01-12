The Leaked Trump/Russia Dossier Contains A Lot More Than ‘Golden Showers’ — Here’s What We Know

01.12.17 51 mins ago 3 Comments

Getty Image / Shutterstock

As we all know by now, Buzzfeed released a dossier that had been circulating in Washington for months, that contained, among other things, allegations that Donald Trump paid prostitutes to urinate on each other in a Moscow hotel room. Supposedly, a former British intelligence agent named Christopher Steele, who holds extensive connections in Russia, was hired to collect “opposition research,” aka “oppo,” about Trump. (The BBC has reported that Steele and his firm were initially hired by Jeb Bush’s SuperPAC, but multiple people connected to Bush’s failed campaign have come forward to dispute the accusation, so who hired Steele is still unclear at this time.) The internet had jokes, and then Trump hit the roof, and the internet had more jokes, but that was just one page of a fascinating thirty-five-page collection of what could amount to gossip with a lot of dirt to dig through.

The most important point to make, at the moment, is that it’s unknown how much of the report is substantiated, which means that some media outlets — most notably the New York Times — don’t trust it. Even Buzzfeed, which published the dossier, states that it contains some errors. Nonetheless, it’s still fascinating to dig into and raises a host of potential red flags — once you get past the sensational aspect of the report centered around alleged sexual perversions — as it’s reasonable to assume that some parts of it are true, given the spy credentials of the person who compiled it and the seriousness with which people in government took it. For benefit of those who don’t have time to read the entire report, here are the five main highlights.

TAGSdata leaksdonald trumpRUSSIA

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 hours ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP