Just in: @SethMeyers asks Kellyanne Conway about the bombshell allegations surrounding Trump and Russia. See her interview on #LNSM tonight. pic.twitter.com/5Fr4FdQQp5 — Late Night (@LateNightSeth) January 11, 2017

On Tuesday, a CNN report broke saying that intelligence officials had briefed Donald Trump on information they had received asserting that Russia had in their possession compromising information about the President Elect. Both from his business dealings and from his personal life. Of course now we know what some of that compromising information may be — namely Trump’s alleged enjoyment of golden showers and also possible treason — and there is a good chance that there is more information that Russia has yet to release or use to manipulate PEOTUS.

In a perfect coincidence of timing, Kellyanne Conway appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday night and the shocking information about her boss was released during the lead-up to filming. Seth asked her about the allegations, and her answers were (in Seth’s own words)…concerning.