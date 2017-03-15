MSNBC

Just after dinner time on Tuesday night, Rachel Maddow of MSNBC sent the internet into a tailspin with one simple tweet.

BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC. (Seriously). — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017

Almost immediately, speculation flew about which tax returns they might be and what information Rachel had about Trump’s finances. If the information truly contained a huge bombshell, why wasn’t MSNBC going live with the report? Could this actually be what turns some of Trump’s base away from him after all these months? What would the White House response be after the fact?

Of course, even with all those questions swirling Twitter was having a ball with jokes and pop culture references as they anticipated the report.

if it's nothing, twitter is going to be insufferable. if it's something, also that. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) March 15, 2017

The returns say 'Emma Stone, La La Land' — (((Josh))) (@Tyrangiel) March 15, 2017

really could’ve used this during the Bachelor finale Rach https://t.co/LdEIrk40XD — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) March 14, 2017

has any body said omfg yet because

omfg — darth™ (@darth) March 14, 2017

