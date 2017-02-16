Donald Trump is still lashing out at the entire universe over negative coverage of negative acts (allegedly committed) by his administration. He’s also angry about this whole Russia mess, and everything is still “fake news” to Trump if he doesn’t like it. Early this morning, he began his daily Twitter thought dump by attacking the “low-life leakers” who exposed the truth about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s phone calls with Russia.
Trump is celebrating how House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz has demanded an investigation by the Justice Department into who leaked the information about Flynn, which is amazing because Chaffetz refused to investigate Flynn himself after he misled VP Mike Pence over the nature of his interactions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
Trump’s crusade against “leakers” is a truly mind-boggling thing to behold, since he was absolutely over the moon over Wikileaks’ dumping of John Podesta’s DNC emails. Of course, U.S. intelligence found conclusive evidence that Russia hacked the emails and gave them to Wikileaks, and everything is all so circular that maybe we should all go back to bed and wait for Trump’s next rant … which, oh, it’s here already.
But if the news is fake then nobody leaked…But if the leaks are real the news isn’t fake…But if the news is fake…
@wordweary This is brilliant. Thank you my friend, thank you!
You have made my day sir
Talking out of both sides of his ugly orange mouth
Wasn’t it just two months ago we weren’t supposed to care about who leaked information, only the content of said leaks right? And this was when it was a hostile foreign power doing the leaking. He certainly didn’t mind whistleblowers and hackers when they were handing him the election but now it’s a different story because it’s about him or his team.
Keep bad mouthing the Intelligence Community, bro. Gonna work out great. They’re historically very forgiving.
He seems like a robot that is *just* about to explode. Quick, someone ask him to define love!
I imagine when he thinks of love, a picture of Scrooge McDuck diving into a money bin comes to his brain.
And yet we’re the ones questioning the nature of reality
