Shoutout to Twitter for giving us a Trump presidency — or at least that’s who President Trump thinks deserves the credit. In a Sunday interview with the Financial Times, President Trump says he wouldn’t be in the White House if it wasn’t for his tweets. During the interview, the outspoken president, who’s known for tweeting bizarre things that usually leaves us scratching our heads, praised his own tweeting abilities and made it clear that he doesn’t regret posting any of them:

“Without the tweets, I wouldn’t be here. I have over 100 [million followers] between Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Over 100 million. I don’t have to go to the fake media.”

Trump first joined twitter in 2009 and has tweeted over 34,000 times. Unlike most politicians, Trump doesn’t stick to the script when using social media and has used the platform to promote Fox News, threaten Snoop Dogg, and even attack the Governator (Arnold Schwarzenegger).

This has left many Republicans scrambling to clean up the mess left behind by Trump’s tweets (especially after he accused former President Obama of wiretapping his phones), but the Donald isn’t too concerned about the consequences. Instead, he says it’s his ability to be straightforward and directly communicate with his voters over Twitter that won him the presidency:

“I don’t regret anything because there is nothing you can do about it. You know if you issue hundreds of tweets, and every once in a while you have a clinker, that’s not so bad.”

Trump loves his twitter account so much that he even broke “tradition” (albeit a short one) by continuing to tweet from his personal account and rarely using the @POTUS account.

And President Trump makes sure to continue to give the people what they want. This morning alone, the President used Twitter to falsely accuse the FBI of not thoroughly investigating his wiretapping claims.

.@FoxNews from multiple sources: "There was electronic surveillance of Trump, and people close to Trump. This is unprecedented." @FBI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2017

(via Financial Times)