Arnold Schwarzenegger Has No Time For Nonsense

#Twitter
04.04.17 1 hour ago

Trump is not a fan of having his mistakes pointed out, and even though he swears he doesn’t regret posting any of his tweets, they tend to magically disappear when a typo is involved. Yet Trump will have to learn to live with his mistakes because the National Archives and Records Administration is laying down the law and reminding the White House Administration that under the Presidential Records Act, the administration will have to save a copy of every tweet made by the president … including those he deletes or corrects.

In a letter to Congress dated March 30th, the head of the National Archives, David S. Ferriero, informed lawmakers that the White House has agreed to comply with the law. The issue was first brought up by Sen. McCaskill (D-MO) and Sen. Carper (D- DE), who were concerned that presidential history was not being preserved.

So what do the new developments mean? It means that years from now, our children and grandchildren will have the opportunity to take a look back at a time when a U.S. President misspelled “unprecedented.”

Or the time when the president misspelled hereby two times.

