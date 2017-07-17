Getty Image

Ahead of President Trump’s visit to the G-20 Summit, he stopped off in Poland — where he was greeted by cheering crowds that were reportedly a prerequisite for the visit. Hence why a new report in Rupert Murdoch-owned U.K. paper The Sun, which suggests Trump told British Prime Minister Theresa May he wouldn’t visit her country unless she guaranteed a similarly warm welcome, isn’t all that surprising.

According to the paper, Trump pleaded with Prime Minister May in a private conversation while they were planning his state visit, which has now been postponed until 2018. Two million Brits signed a petition calling for Trump’s trip to be canceled outright back in February. This probably won’t happen, but considering the president’s apparent misgivings about his public image abroad, who knows? Per The Sun:

A transcript of the chat, seen by senior diplomats, reveals his touchiness. Mr Trump says: “I haven’t had great coverage out there lately, Theresa.” She replies awkwardly: “Well, you know what the British press are like.” He replies: “I still want to come, but I’m in no rush. So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier. When I know I’m going to get a better reception, I’ll come and not before.”

According to The Sun‘s source, May “tried to explain she has no power to dictate how newspapers and media might decide to cover his visit.” Aside from concerns about mass anti-Trump demonstrations and negative press coverage, London Mayor Sadiq Khan doesn’t want the country to “roll out the red carpet” for Trump “at a time when [he] has policies that many in our country disagree with.” Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a Western city, has said he would meet with Trump if offered the opportunity — if only to try and change his mind about policy issues.

(Via The Sun and CNN)