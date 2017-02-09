Getty Image

Despite a rocky beginning, Donald Trump is looking to break the ice with China and enjoy a “constructive relationship.” So, he sent an olive branch in the form of a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose foreign minister responded with “praise,” according to CNBC.

Relations between Trump and China did not start off on the right foot. Last year, the president accused China of unfair trade practices with the U.S. while saying, “We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country.” Post-election, he didn’t help matters by taking a phone call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ying-wen, an act that disregarded the One China policy. Now, however, Trump must have realized that upsetting one of America’s most important trade partners isn’t a great thing. One plus — he eschewed another phone call in favor of sending a letter.

In the letter, Trump congratulated the Chinese people on the Lunar New Year of the Rooster and stated he hoped to develop a constructive relationship with China. Lu Kang, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, responded by heaping praise on Trump and wishing for the same thing:

“We highly praise President Trump’s festival wishes to Chairman Xi Jinping and the Chinese people…China is willing to work together with the U.S. to maintain the principles of no conflict or confrontation, mutual respect, cooperation and mutual benefit in order to broaden cooperation, manage differences, and promote a greater development of the healthy and sustained China-U.S. relationship.”

Is this the end of Trump’s ongoing beef with China? Well, the country’s military displays reached fever pitch last month, but perhaps everything is looking up for now. That is, until another condom or toilet trademark issue comes up.

