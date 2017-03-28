Donald Trump tried so hard for some big-boy escapism last week as the Trumpcare bill began to collapse. Late Friday afternoon, he and Paul Ryan’s mutual dream of slashing healthcare for the poor faded like a fratboy dream. The bill imploded, and Trump managed to somehow keep his temper (publicly) intact all weekend. He behaved himself on Twitter! Well, not for long. Monday night saw the old tapping Trump fingers return in full force when he began whining about Bill and Hillary Clinton and Russia.
Why? The answer is simple — Trump doesn’t understand that he’s no longer in direct competition with Hillary, so whenever he grows incredibly furious, her name always pops up. Trump is currently incensed at how the House Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian-Trump ties (as are the FBI and Senate Intel Committee). The president wanted to know why all the focus is on his campaign, rather than “the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech.”
Trump’s ramblings about Clinton’s supposed ties to Russia repeated an accusation that he made on the campaign trail, which was based upon debunked claims from the Clinton Cash book. Clinton press secretary Nick Merill tweeted back at Trump to point towards Polifact’s “mostly false” rating about the story that Clinton “gave up 20 percent of America’s uranium supply to Russia.” The only ounce of truth that Polifact found was that “Clinton was secretary of state at the time.” They added, “[S]he didn’t have the power to approve or reject the deal.”
Trump didn’t appear to notice the mid-tweetstorm fact check coming his way from Merrill and moved onto healthcare. However, this next tweet may not read the way that Trump intended it to read. When he tweeted, “snatch defeat from the jaws of victory,” he either believed this is a good thing, or he was aiming for sarcasm (and missing). In no way was the Trumpcare bill ever considered a slam dunk by the public at large.
By the way, Trump insisted that he hasn’t given up the healthcare fight. He promised that “Democrats will make a deal with me … as soon as ObamaCare folds.” Trump believes it won’t be long before this happens, but he may grow distracted by his next tantrum before he circles back to check.
OK, this nigga crazy.
I so wanna work for Big Uranium! Bet if I work there long enough I can turn green and smash!
Couple things:
1. Why would anyone investigate Hillary’s Russia ties? Putin literally hacked the DNC to swing an election in your favor because he hates her so much.
2. Why do republicans want Obamacare to fail so badly? Wouldn’t a better story be them improving it? Why do they want people to suddenly not have healthcare? That’s so fucking spiteful. The ACA is literally a republican solution to the healthcare issue. Why not just own it and say “and they stole that idea from us!”? The fact that it works and has favorable approval ratings says a lot.
I would probably guess Trump got this from a Fox News report lol I’m wonder tho who really has the most power in his white house 1)Bannon 2)Pence 3)Whoever he owes the most money smh