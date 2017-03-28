Getty Image

Donald Trump tried so hard for some big-boy escapism last week as the Trumpcare bill began to collapse. Late Friday afternoon, he and Paul Ryan’s mutual dream of slashing healthcare for the poor faded like a fratboy dream. The bill imploded, and Trump managed to somehow keep his temper (publicly) intact all weekend. He behaved himself on Twitter! Well, not for long. Monday night saw the old tapping Trump fingers return in full force when he began whining about Bill and Hillary Clinton and Russia.

Why? The answer is simple — Trump doesn’t understand that he’s no longer in direct competition with Hillary, so whenever he grows incredibly furious, her name always pops up. Trump is currently incensed at how the House Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian-Trump ties (as are the FBI and Senate Intel Committee). The president wanted to know why all the focus is on his campaign, rather than “the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech.”

Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Trump’s ramblings about Clinton’s supposed ties to Russia repeated an accusation that he made on the campaign trail, which was based upon debunked claims from the Clinton Cash book. Clinton press secretary Nick Merill tweeted back at Trump to point towards Polifact’s “mostly false” rating about the story that Clinton “gave up 20 percent of America’s uranium supply to Russia.” The only ounce of truth that Polifact found was that “Clinton was secretary of state at the time.” They added, “[S]he didn’t have the power to approve or reject the deal.”

Trump didn’t appear to notice the mid-tweetstorm fact check coming his way from Merrill and moved onto healthcare. However, this next tweet may not read the way that Trump intended it to read. When he tweeted, “snatch defeat from the jaws of victory,” he either believed this is a good thing, or he was aiming for sarcasm (and missing). In no way was the Trumpcare bill ever considered a slam dunk by the public at large.

The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

By the way, Trump insisted that he hasn’t given up the healthcare fight. He promised that “Democrats will make a deal with me … as soon as ObamaCare folds.” Trump believes it won’t be long before this happens, but he may grow distracted by his next tantrum before he circles back to check.