Fact Vs. Opinion With Donald Trump

Tucker Carlson’s Interview With Teen Vogue’s Lauren Duca Quickly Turns Into An Ugly Mess

12.24.16 6 mins ago

Fox News host and Daily Caller editor-in-chief Tucker Carlson interviewed Teen Vogue writer Laren Duca on Friday night, but the final result was far more ugly. Duca and Carlson faced off over the recent incident where Ivanka Trump had been shouted at on a JetBlue flight, but it soon devolved into the Fox News host taking on a mocking tone while Duca stood her ground on her writing and her political statements online.

Carlson was quick to bring up this tweet from Duca in relation to the Trump incident before pivoting to her article in Teen Vogue title “Donald Trump Is Gaslighting America.” This would all be fair game under normal circumstances, but Carlson seems to want to call out Duca as opposed to debating what was said in her tweets and the article. To the Teen Vogue writer’s credit, she did shy away from defending herself against Carlson and her position against the Trump administration:

“You’re actually being a partisan hack that’s just attacking me ad nauseum and not allowing me to speak.”

