Tucker Carlson Loses It After Lt. Col. Ralph Peters Compares Him To ‘Nazi Sympathizer’ For ‘Cheering For Vladimir Putin’

#ISIS #Fox News
07.12.17 16 mins ago

The terminally wallpaper-faced Tucker Carlson changed expressions on Tuesday night, which was a banner Fox News moment. Unfortunately for Carlson, this was not cause for celebration because he was absolutely appalled at his guest’s suggestion that he’s acting like a Nazi apologist. At that point, Tucker and his guest, Fox News analyst Ralph Peters (a former army officer turned political columnist), grew combative, all after Carlson made the argument that Vladimir Putin’s not such a terrible leader and doesn’t really hate the U.S., so perhaps the U.S. should support him more in the fight against ISIS. Peters (disrespectfully) disagreed:

“He is malevolent and he is as close to pure evil as I can find … I don’t understand what any American would want an alliance with Russia. We should be strengthening our alliance with democracies instead of trashing NATO … building it up much more strongly.”

Carlson pushed back while arguing that perhaps “people who are bad people have similar interests,” so the U.S. should overlook Putin’s actions (support of the Assad regime in Syria, annexation of Crimea, killing journalists, and so much more), which turned into Peters telling Carlson, “You sound like Charles Lindbergh in 1938 saying ‘Hitler hasn’t attacked us.

Carlson was outraged at this “insane” comparison:

