Tucker: Trump looking at eclipse w/out eyewear was “perhaps the most impressive thing any president has ever done.” https://t.co/en2CdUs859 pic.twitter.com/kL5i6L9X7I — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 22, 2017

If you were busy preparing your eclipse shelter because you visit the wrong websites, you might’ve missed the president staring directly up into it. Seeing how it was Trump, plenty of people shared their opinions and made their jokes, but he wasn’t alone. And according to Tucker Carlson, he wasn’t even doing a bad thing. In fact, it might be the most impressive thing any president has ever done.

While The Daily Beast is fairly sure Carlson is joking, with the Fox News host even adding that Trump looking up was “not a complete surprise.” But it was also delivered about as dry and as quick as you could deliver it, especially for a Fox News audience that typically might believe their president was born in another country and that there is a literal war on Christmas. You would hope that someone watching wouldn’t believe Carlson and agree that Trump staring up at the Sun, something we learn not to do in school and were warned about for weeks, is greater than the accomplishments of Lincoln, both Roosevelts, and any of the Founding Fathers.