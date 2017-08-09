It’s back-to-school season, which means young people are getting outfitted and stocking up on supplies for the new academic year. A superstore like Wal-Mart can be a one-stop shop for all your back-to-school needs from sneakers and notebooks, to a new laptop or, uh, gun.

An eagle-eyed Twitter user snapped this photograph of a gun case at an unknown Walmart location with signage for the company’s back-to-school campaign slogan, “Own The School Year Like A Hero,” at the top.

“Which one @Walmart? Adam Lanza? Dylan Klebold? Eric Harris?” Desi Jedeikin, a true crime podcaster, asked the brand.

This is horrible. We removed the sign as soon as we found out about it. We're so sorry for this mistake. -Dean — Walmart (@Walmart) August 9, 2017

To their credit, Walmart responded within minutes, possibly because the store was receiving numerous complaints about the inappropriate placement.

“This is horrible. We removed the sign as soon as we found out about it. We’re so sorry for this mistake,” a tweet signed by “Dean” from the Walmart account said.

The signage is part of Walmart’s campaign that uses the music of Whitesnake and DC Comics characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman as well as the Power Rangers and Transformers in new advertisements.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Walmart stopped selling semi-automatic weapons in 2015, but as the nation’s largest retailer overall, it is the largest seller of firearms and ammunition in the U.S.