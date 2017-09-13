What Does Bernie Sanders’ Single-Payer Healthcare Bill Mean For You?

Getty Image

Bernie Sanders’ new health-care bill, which will attempt to reform American health care into a single payer system, is arriving today. While it has no chance of passing Congress, let alone winding up on Trump’s desk to be signed, many Democrats seen as the future of the party — including Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Elizabeth Warren — have co-sponsored the bill. Really, it serves as an announcement: The Democratic party considers single-payer at least worth talking about. So what does it mean, practically speaking?

While the full text of the bill has yet to be pored over by policy wonks and lawyers, we know what it would do to the man on the street: