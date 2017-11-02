The GOP Tax Plan: What It Means For You

Getty Image

After multiple efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare failed, the GOP has one more major legislative achievement it’s hoping to pull off: Tax reform. The GOP’s tax reform bill has finally arrived, and it’s surprisingly lacking in ambition, which may spell doom before it even arrives on the floor. But if the bill does pass, prepare for a lot of misery come April as you try to sort through the sweeping changes.

Your taxes are getting much more complex. Much of what the GOP’s bill does is shift the burden onto the middle class. First, instead of seven tax brackets, the bill will shift to four: 12%, 25%, 35% and 39.4%. Currently, they’re 10%, 15%, 25%, 28%, 33%, 35% and 39.4%. The GOP hasn’t released the income ranges that will fall into these brackets, but it’s fairly safe to assume that some Americans will be getting a tax cut, some such as the poorest will be facing a tax increase, and the GOP is hoping to make up the difference by eliminating some deductions and increasing others.

The GOP wants to eliminate state tax deductions. At the moment, you can deduct property taxes, income taxes, and sales taxes, as well as local taxes, and that saves taxpayers $96 billion a year. This would affect taxpayers in every single state that charges any sort of tax at all, and will likely mean an increase in what you pay at the end of the year. While this would affect blue states heavily, it’d ding plenty of other states as well.

Homeowners and home buyers take it on the chin. But those deductions are being limited and are, yet again, being made more complicated. One aspect that stands out is the GOP’s bill will make it far more expensive to buy a home. Not only is the GOP attempting to limit deductions from state taxes, they’re trying to cap property tax deductions at $10,000. It’s a bizarre decision not least because it benefits some blue states and punishes some red ones. It also caps the mortgage interest deduction to homes costing $500,000 or less, which wouldn’t seem to affect most but disproportionately affects taxpayers in states with high demand for real estate.