Getty Image

On the heels of a late-night tweet by President Donald Trump suggesting he didn’t entirely grasp the immediate and possible consequences of rescinding DACA, CNN uncovered a much “starker” memo that White House officials ultimately didn’t reference. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other aides were probably right to avoid the memo’s harsh language, too, as it advised Dreamers “to prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States.” In other words, the quoted White House talking points memo for DACA advised those affected to leave via their own means.

“The Department of Homeland Security urges DACA recipients to use the time remaining on their work authorizations to prepare for and arrange their departure from the United States,” read the memo obtained by CNN from several White House sources. “[This includes] proactively seeking travel documentation,” it continued, “or [applying] for other immigration benefits for which they may be eligible.” Both the Department of Homeland Security and the White House confirmed the memo’s validity, though the latter “referred all questions” to the former when CNN pressed for comment.

“[W]e expect Congress to pass legislation so this will hopefully be a moot point,” Homeland Security spokesperson David Lapan explained. “However, of course we would encourage persons who are in the country illegally to depart voluntarily, or seek another form of immigration benefit for which they might qualify. No one has an entitlement to live in the United States illegally. Individuals have an independent obligation to comply with the laws that Congress passes, in all contexts.”

(Via CNN)