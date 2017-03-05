WH spokesperson on Trump wiretap claim: “He’s made very clear what he believes, and he’s asking we get down to the bottom of this.” pic.twitter.com/gTVLtszS1L
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 5, 2017
If anyone hoped the White House would trot out Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Sunday morning to clean up Trump’s baseless accusations that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower … yeah, that wasn’t gonna happen. Instead, they delivered (to ABC News) Spicer’s deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who managed to avoid an overly combative air. However, she was not successful in her attempts to soften Trump’s claims, which he snagged from a Breitbart story that parroted a right-wing radio host’s conspiracy theory about a “silent coup” on behalf of Obama.
Right away, Sanders wasn’t convinced by Obama’s unequivocal denial that “neither [I] nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen.” She didn’t offer any proof, but rather, she simply asserted that Obama “doesn’t have the best track record.” So, host Martha Raddatz demanded to know why Trump’s unfounded accusations weren’t posed as a hypothetical but as if they were rooted in fact: “Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower.”
Then, the walk-back attempt commenced. Raddatz didn’t let Sanders get away with her claims, but the latter sure made a valiant effort:
Serious, only semi snarky question: Does Sarah have any qualifications other than the fact that her dad was governor? The Trump team seems to be pushing her to the forefront the last few weeks, but all I know about her is from her wiki page. And all that says is she worked on her dad’s campaigns.
Why is she someone we should listen to?
Because everybody is tired of Kellyanne’s lies. The ‘Huckster’ is her replacement. Same lies, different hack.
Deflection and obfuscation is the name of the game. Every ugly person telling their ugly lies for this ugly so-called president is playing the same ugly tune.
Backtrack the twats, deflect the blame, cover for the crimes.
The Huckster says there is nothing to investigate, just like almost every republican has, before there is an investigation. Then says, ‘we should investigate Obama because of the article Drumpf read in Breitbart and then twatted out to the world.’
It’s a big circlejerk going on in the white house and they insist that we watch and that it was our idea.