WH spokesperson on Trump wiretap claim: “He’s made very clear what he believes, and he’s asking we get down to the bottom of this.” pic.twitter.com/gTVLtszS1L — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 5, 2017

If anyone hoped the White House would trot out Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Sunday morning to clean up Trump’s baseless accusations that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower … yeah, that wasn’t gonna happen. Instead, they delivered (to ABC News) Spicer’s deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who managed to avoid an overly combative air. However, she was not successful in her attempts to soften Trump’s claims, which he snagged from a Breitbart story that parroted a right-wing radio host’s conspiracy theory about a “silent coup” on behalf of Obama.

Right away, Sanders wasn’t convinced by Obama’s unequivocal denial that “neither [I] nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen.” She didn’t offer any proof, but rather, she simply asserted that Obama “doesn’t have the best track record.” So, host Martha Raddatz demanded to know why Trump’s unfounded accusations weren’t posed as a hypothetical but as if they were rooted in fact: “Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower.”

Then, the walk-back attempt commenced. Raddatz didn’t let Sanders get away with her claims, but the latter sure made a valiant effort: