A Woman Threatened To ‘Kill Everybody’ Aboard A Southwest Airlines Flight After She Was Caught Smoking

#Viral Stories #Travel #Viral Videos
12.11.17 37 mins ago

On Saturday, a woman was caught smoking in the bathroom aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon to Sacramento, California. When the flight crew confronted Valerie Curbelo about her actions, she went into a rage and threatened to “kill everybody” on board. Portland’s CBS affiliate, KOIN, and other outlets learned of the incident from a press release distributed by the airline, which described it as an “inflight disturbance” that was swiftly taken care of by its staff. The 24-year-old woman, the release added, was then handed over to the authorities and arrested after the plane touched down at its destination.

According to additional reporting performed by KOIN and its sister station in Sacramento, however, a much darker picture of Curbelo’s outburst became apparent. This was especially aided by a short video obtained by another passenger, in which Curbelo is seen and heard screaming at Southwest Airlines personnel for kicking her out of the airplane lavatory. “I will kill everybody on this f*cking plane,” she repeatedly shouts at a flight attendent. CBS Sacramento spoke with her about the incident following her arrest, at which point Curbelo blamed her “anxiety”:

“The anxiety, yeah the anxiety,” Curbelo said without elaborating. She did not explain why she threatened to kill everyone. “I don’t know,” she said. “It was not me. It was not me.”

Other passengers who spoke with KOIN and CBS Sacramento about the incident claimed the flight crew had to physically subdue Curbelo following her outburst and keep her in place until the plane landed. Southwest’s official statement, however, did not comment on or confirm these details.

(Via KOIN and CBS News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Stories#Travel#Viral Videos
TAGSair travelPORTLANDSouthwest AirlinesTRAVELViral storiesViral Videos

Best Of 2017

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

The Surprises And Snubs Of The 2018 Golden Globes

12.11.17 4 hours ago 3 Comments
The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

The ‘Psych’ Reunion Movie Is A Reminder That It’s Still OK To Crave Silly Comedy

12.11.17 7 hours ago 4 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The Top 20 TV Series Of 2017

12.11.17 8 hours ago 17 Comments
All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Folk Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best Electronic And Experimental Records Of 2017, Ranked

and 12.08.17 3 days ago
All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

All The Best R&B Albums Of 2017, Ranked

12.08.17 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP