Early Wednesday morning, a newly viral video — which comes with a slight language warning — showed “YouTube star” Adam Saleh and a companion leaving a Delta flight. Speaking into his phone’s camera, Saleh gave his version of events. He claimed that “white” people complained about feeling uncomfortable after overhearing him “speaking a different language.” He detailed how he spoke Arabic to his mother on the phone, which he said resulted in Delta telling him to leave. Saleh claimed to be near tears, and some passengers expressed disgust at the men’s ejection while others can be seen saying, “Bye.”
According to Gothamist, the flight was scheduled to depart from London’s Heathrow airport to New York City at around 11:00 am local time. After the ejection, Saleh filmed a Periscope video, in which he stated that passengers complained that he was being “kind of loud,” and “people didn’t like it.” Saleh insisted that he wasn’t being loud and deserved a warning before a booting.
Saleh continued to live-tweet his account (which he said included a police visit, an extra security screening, and a significant delay) for hours.
I would have kicked him off the flight for that hair.
It’s not like YouTube “stars” to seek attention.
Ejecting him from the plane based on his race, language, creed, whatever, is completely unacceptable.
Ejecting him from the plane based on his being a YouTube prankster is encouraged, and preferably done at cruising altitude.
How do I feel it’s more likely that he was an attention whore who deliberately shouted in the phone in Arabic while on the plane in hopes of getting some kind of publicity
Yeah. He probably thought it would be funny and didn’t realize that that kind of thing gets police sicced on you.
I think it will be interesting to discover the volume and emphasis of his voice.
That guy. Prolly another stunt.
Fake News ain’t leaving 2016 without a fight.
I saw on another story that this guy had another “prank” video of him sitting on a plane and counting down in Arabic. If you’re intentionally trying to scare people into believing they’re about to die in a terror attack, you’re not clever or a victim of racism. You’re just an asshole.