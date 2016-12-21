Trump Supporter Harasses Passengers On Delta Flight

A ‘YouTube Star’ Claims Delta Kicked Him Off A Plane For Speaking Arabic

#Viral Videos
12.21.16 1 day ago 9 Comments

Early Wednesday morning, a newly viral video — which comes with a slight language warning — showed “YouTube star” Adam Saleh and a companion leaving a Delta flight. Speaking into his phone’s camera, Saleh gave his version of events. He claimed that “white” people complained about feeling uncomfortable after overhearing him “speaking a different language.” He detailed how he spoke Arabic to his mother on the phone, which he said resulted in Delta telling him to leave. Saleh claimed to be near tears, and some passengers expressed disgust at the men’s ejection while others can be seen saying, “Bye.”

According to Gothamist, the flight was scheduled to depart from London’s Heathrow airport to New York City at around 11:00 am local time. After the ejection, Saleh filmed a Periscope video, in which he stated that passengers complained that he was being “kind of loud,” and “people didn’t like it.” Saleh insisted that he wasn’t being loud and deserved a warning before a booting.

Saleh continued to live-tweet his account (which he said included a police visit, an extra security screening, and a significant delay) for hours.

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSadam salehDELTAdelta airlinesViral Videosyoutube stars

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP