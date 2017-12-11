Why Sami Zayn Is The Perfect Choice To Win The 2018 WWE Royal Rumble

YouTube

The heel turn of Sami Zayn at Hell in a Cell in October was the best turn of any wrestler in WWE this year. Zayn was going nowhere as a babyface on Raw earlier in the year, and it didn’t get much better when he was sent to Smackdown. That feud with Mike Bennett over the Power of Love? That didn’t help either guy.

It isn’t Zayn’s fault that he floundered. With Spandex had long been banging the drum of Sami as pro wrestling’s last remaining good guy. Blame the creative team for never really giving him a chance to show what he can do as one of the best in-ring performers in WWE, and one of the easiest-to-root-for characters of all time, right up there with Daniel Bryan. But the big problem with an underdog — one that WWE seems unable to grasp at times — is that they occasionally need to win the big one. Or any one.

When Zayn helped his best buddy Kevin Owens beat Shane McMahon, it was shocking, but it also opened up a lot of possibilities for Zayn’s future in WWE. There’s a saying in wrestling about how when you are given the ball, you should run with it. That’s exactly what Zayn is doing. Sarcastic skanking? Check. Being a focal point of Smackdown? Double check. But he’s still stuck in an extremely frustrating storyline with Shane McMahon, and while the payoff could be spectacular, we’re all sort of still waiting for the other shoe to drop.

It’s very possible that big (or at least bigger) things are in store for Sami Zayn. To that end, I offer a modest proposal: I think Sami Zayn should win the 2018 Royal Rumble to earn a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34. Here are three reasons why this move would make a lot of sense. Not just for him, but for WWE.