Ask Alan: TV-Themed Halloween Costume Ideas

10.27.17 16 mins ago

Time for another installment of Ask Alan, as I take your questions about the past, present, and future of TV.

First up this week is some last minute holiday advice, as one of you asked for suggestions of Halloween costumes a trio of friends could wear. Many of my favorites were suggested by my friend Linda Holmes from NPR, and I also leaned on the Uproxx staff and other folks like Todd VanDerWerff to help brainstorm. (One Todd idea that came in too late for use in the video: Dale Cooper, Evil Cooper, Dougie Jones. Though this probably works best if the three friends look at least somewhat similar.)

Next up is an evergreen issue I haven’t talked about in a while: what are my favorite one-season wonder shows. I remember when Matt and I were outlining TV (The Book), we had a long debate about whether one-season shows should be eligible for the top 100. Eventually, we decided we didn’t want a list that didn’t include Freaks and Geeks and some of the other ones I discuss here, so we scored them, but with restrictions to allow for the fact that they never had to go through a decline phase like Dexter or How I Met Your Mother did.

Finally, inspired by my stint as a wedding officiant, a reader recalled the time NBC did a Four Weddings and a Funeral-themed night of programming, and how NewsRadio rebelled against it. Which leads into a discussion of one of the most famous bits of creative rebellion against a network note.

As always, you can email me questions at askalan@uproxx.com, or tweet at me with the hashtag #AskAlanDay.

Around The Web

TAGSAsk Alan

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP