A Few Things To Know About ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Season Three

#Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Review
10.11.17 1 hour ago

CW

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is back for its third season on Friday on the CW. I’ve seen the first three episodes, and they are delightful. As I like to do sometimes for a returning show where the quality has remained steady for a while now, I’m going to highlight a few notable things about what’s coming up.

1. Get ready for “Funny Fatal Attraction.”

That’s the phrase co-creator/star Rachel Bloom has used to describe the third season (of a planned four-season arc for the series). Season three concluded with Josh Chan bailing on his wedding to Bloom’s Rebecca Bunch at the last possible minute, so now Rebecca’s Josh obsession has gone from creepy and unfortunate but mostly harmless into something much darker and more reckless. The new episodes pull off the tricky balancing act of making the other characters be sympathetic to Rebecca’s need for vengeance even as they disapprove of nearly everything she does in order to get it. Without giving too much away, her first two plans are so disgusting, it’s a wonder they made it onto the CW, even for a show that’s always been so risque.

2. Nathaniel is proving to be a great addition.

Scott Michael Foster joined the cast midway through season two as new law firm boss Nathaniel, who had little patience for Rebecca’s shenanigans. Nathaniel was essentially replacing Greg as Rebecca’s disapproving non-Josh romantic alternative, but you could tell that Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, and the other Crazy writers were figuring out Nathaniel, and what made him a funny part of this show, out on the fly. By the time season three begins, they have figured it out, and Foster gets to have a lot of fun showing how Nathaniel responds to Rebecca’s new singlehood and the escalation of her Josh obsession. Foster now feels every bit the equal of all the folks who’ve been around since season one. And speaking of which…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Review
TAGSCrazy Ex-GirlfriendCrazy Ex-Girlfriend Review

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 6 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 6 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP