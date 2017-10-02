‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Is Back In Hilarious Form With ‘Foisted!’

HBO

After a very long absence, Curb Your Enthusiasm has returned to our lives. A review of the season premiere coming up just as soon as I’m lampin’…

Thank God it’s back. Thank God it’s still prettay, prettay good.

Despite what I wrote on Wednesday, I had braced myself for the possibility that Larry David had lost his fastball after so much time away. The 2011 season was mostly underwhelming, with a couple of Hall of Fame episodes mixed in; would these new ones feel even rustier?

Thankfully, “Foisted!” felt like… well, like an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Not a pantheon installment — which, given how many amazing episodes the show has done over close to 20 years, is no sin — but wickedly funny at times, and effective at both bringing us back into the fold and setting up this season’s storylines.

“Foisted!” doesn’t go entirely meta, but I like the idea that both real Larry and TV Larry have been away for the last few years writing furiously. For TV Larry, it’s Fatwa, his Broadway musical about the Ayatollah vs. Salman Rushdie. For real Larry, it’s this new season of Curb, which kicked off with plenty of friends both old — Jeff, Susie (now with straight hair), Leon (predictably making for a terrible assistant to Larry), Cheryl (still just vaguely tolerating him), Richard Lewis, and even Ted Danson (making his first appearance in several seasons, and — if I’m reading that scene and the decision to make him fictionally separated from Mary Steenburgen correctly, a potential new love interest for Cheryl?) — and new.

Carrie Brownstein, continuing this delightful second act as a comedienne, was wonderful as Larry’s assistant Mara, difficult in so many ways — walking with a cane, constipated, absent-minded, lazy (even while complaining that the job was unchallenging) — yet impossible to fire because she was a molestation victim. (If you didn’t think Curb was going to go right back to pushing past the barriers of good taste, well, I’ll forgive you since it’s been gone so long. But come on.) Julie Goodman sparred wonderfully with David as Betty, the butch hairstylist who kept defying Larry’s expectations, including wanting to be a bride while her femme partner (Nasim Pedrad, hilariously fierce in her justified disdain for Larry) wanted to be the groom. And Jimmy Kimmel, as you might expect given his onscreen persona, made a fine amused foil for Larry, both in the green room and then during the faux taping.