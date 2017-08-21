Programming Note: Summer Vacation Is Finally Here For What’s Alan Watching?

08.21.17 17 mins ago

ABC

Hey everybody, it’s about that time of the year again. The fall TV deluge is almost here, so I’m taking the next couple of weeks off to unplug, remind my family what I look like, and remind myself what this whole “sunshine” thing is all about.

I’ll be back full-time the day after Labor Day, but in the interim, you should expect to see a handful pieces published here:

* In my absence, Keith Phipps is going to keep the Twin Peaks: The Return Monday conversation going for Parts 15 & 16 of the Amazing Adventures of Dougie Jones. Those will both post here (the first later today.)

* Similarly, Brian Grubb has plans for one or two TV Avalanche podcasts with special guest hosts. I do not approve at all of the idea for the one he’s supposed to record today, which means it’ll probably be very funny.

* On Friday morning, I’ll publish an interview with the creative team of a fall show I’m particularly excited about. By then, you’ll know why it’s posting this early.

* Also on Friday, an Ask Alan video I recorded pre-vacation that got pushed back due to run in my absence.

* Next Sunday night, I will plug back in for a couple of hours to watch and recap the Game of Thrones finale before hopefully putting my computer and phone away for the rest of the vacation.

That’s it. If you follow me on Twitter or Facebook, there should be some automated links, but otherwise my plan is to stay analog for as long as I can. In 2017, I can’t imagine I’ll be missing much by avoiding social media for two weeks, right?

Play nice without me, and don’t mess with any tiki idols! See you after all the Back to School sales!

