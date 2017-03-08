‘The Americans’ Digs Deep As Season Five Begins With ‘Amber Waves’

FX

The Americans is back for its fifth season, and I have a review of the premiere coming up just as soon as I do the old water cup move…

“What’s the right time?” –Elizabeth

Season four concluded with the Philip and Elizabeth’s American adventure seemingly on the verge of imploding. William’s arrest had Gabriel suggesting the time had come for them to return to Mother Russia (with Paige and an oblivious Henry in tow), and Philip’s discovery that Paige and Matthew Beeman were getting involved romantically seemed to be the last straw for keeping their current arrangement viable.

As season five begins, it appears briefly that the entire status quo has been reset. We’re now following a new teenager, Vietnamese refugee Tuan (Ivan Mok), working a potential new asset. And when Tuan’s parents come home from work, they are none other than our favorite couple, sporting new wigs and airline uniforms. It’s as if, rather than flee back to Moscow, Philip and Elizabeth simply assumed new identities, with a new family, while we weren’t looking.

In time, of course, we’ll see that this is just another temporary cover, and that they’re still mainly living in the house in Falls Church with Paige and a now power forward-sized Henry. But opening the season like this is a clever way for Fields and Weisberg to deke to the left of that blatantly fake cliffhanger they set up last year.

Obviously, Philip and Elizabeth weren’t going to abandon their identities and move back to the Soviet Union, not with two seasons of the show still to go, not with Stan nowhere near finding out who his neighbors really are. It worked as a way to convey just how precarious things had gotten for the Jenningses, even after their seven-month break from action, and it gave us the chance to have fun speculating about a Gift of the Magi situation where Philip is heading home at the exact moment Mischa is coming to America in search of his long-lost father. But purely as a “What on Earth is going to happen next?” cliffhanger, it didn’t have much juice, and “Amber Waves” pretty much just shrugs it off as something suggested in the heat of a dire moment, and abandoned once it became clear that William hadn’t given them up. I’m glad the series didn’t try to double down on the fake suspense of it all by teasing out the idea throughout the premiere, but the end result is an hour that’s a bit flatter and more expository than some of the show’s better season-openers.

Still, the family that Tuan is helping Philip and Elizabeth get next to work as a smart and unsettling parallel to their own home situation. Pasha, like Paige, is a child of Soviets who had no say in his current American circumstance. The difference is that Pasha’s father Alexei has nothing but awful things to say about the USSR, and Philip and Elizabeth have to sit there and listen to him speak ill of the Motherland — from a much more informed perspective than when they hear an American do it — as part of their assignment, and just smile.

Alexei’s complaints aren’t going to sway them off their mission, but his comments about the skimpy food supply back home are confirmed by our first glimpse of Oleg in his new role with the food ministry, where his job will involve ferreting out the people and organizations responsible for disrupting the food supply. This feels different from Nina’s time in the USSR, because she was always a prisoner on some level, where Oleg is not only free but a KGB officer who’s the son of an influential family. He can go anywhere and see anything, which offers us a more thorough and candid view of the cause Philip and Elizabeth are fighting for than we’ve ever gotten in the past. Couple that with Mischa’s travels out of the Soviet Union and through other Eastern Bloc countries like Yugoslavia, and the show is giving us the glimpse of the crumbling Soviet empire that the Jennings clan isn’t getting while they stay on mission.

Philip’s anger over the Matthew/Paige situation has simmered down to something more manageable, and we see parents and daughter waging a cold war of their own, with Philip and Elizabeth letting the relationship stand for now because they have no other choice, even as Paige seems to be continuing it as much out of rebellion as because she likes Matthew. Her parents’ double lives continue to sit on her like an oppressive weight that barely allows her to breathe, and when she complains of nightmares from Elizabeth’s killing of the mugger, Philip tells her that it will get better in time.

“I don’t want it to get better!” she objects, still not fully comprehending exactly what her parents do and what they’re capable of letting go.