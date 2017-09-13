Highs And Lows Of ‘Top Of The Lake: China Girl’ (SPOILERS)

Sundance

Top of the Lake: China Girl has wrapped up its run on Sundance (you can catch all the episodes, plus the superior first season, on Hulu). I reviewed the show last week, and now want to get into specific highs and lows — with spoilers for the whole season — coming up just as soon as we ask “Where’s Wally?”…

HIGH: Robin vs Al, Round Two

On the one hand, Al making it so far into his assault on Robin without anyone in the station noticing is pretty silly, but — as we’ll talk about several times — realism has never really been Top of the Lake‘s stock in trade. The intensity of the scene, with him choking her with the belt while she lights the curtains on fire, was remarkable, and you can even go with the idea that she terribly underestimated Al given his injury (which proves she didn’t listen to her own advice to the cadets in the first episode) until it was too late. Plus, in the year of the Elisabeth Moss primal scream, the one she delivers here after Robin finally has Al pinned was a fitting companion to the ones she did as Offred.

LOW: The case is connected to Mary

The original series was loaded with coincidences, too, down to the brief period where Robin believed Matt was her father, but A) that’s the sort of thing you can get away with once, and B) that’s the sort of thing that works much better in a small town setting than in Sydney. Having Robin’s biological daughter turn out to be at the center of the whole case was a tougher pill to swallow, on top of Mary’s Puss obsession (we’ll get back to that). The alternative, I suppose, would be for Mary and Julia and Pyke to be unrelated to the case, but that would then render this another thriller with an extraneous difficult teen character, and I don’t know that that’s any better.

The investigation is essentially besides the point — Puss explains at the end that Cinnamon hung herself — and Robin in both stories gets too wrapped up emotionally in the cases to work them as well as she otherwise could. But a good chunk of China Girl looks and acts like a more conventional police procedural, so the contrivances stick out more.