The ‘7 Days In Hell’ Team Reunites For The Silliness Of ‘Tour De Pharmacy’

Senior Television Writer
07.06.17

HBO

In honor of its brisk running time, let me briefly lay out what you need to know about Tour de Pharmacy, which debuts Saturday night at 10 on HBO:

1. It’s a reunion of the gang who gave you 7 Days in Hell.

Two years ago, writer Murray Miller, director Jake Szymanski, and star Andy Samberg came together for 7 Days in Hell, a filthy, hilarious, and blessedly short mockumentary about a Wimbledon match that wouldn’t end. The trio have reunited for Tour, which is another sports mockumentary — this time about an ’80s Tour de France where all the racers were on drugs — riddled with ridiculous wigs, dick jokes, and other humor, and that also clocks in around 40 minutes, thus getting off stage before any of the jokes wear out.

2. Many more of their famous friends join them this time, in clever ways.

7 Days in Hell clearly had a lot of fans in Hollywood, as Tour fills nearly every role with a recognizable face: Orlando Bloom, John Cena, Freddie Highmore, and Daveed Diggs as cyclists competing against Samberg; James Marsden as a TV reporter biking alongside all the doping racers; Kevin Bacon as a racing official who encourages the cheating; Nathan Fielder, Phylicia Rashad, and Maya Rudolph as experts on cycling and/or drugs; and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as a Nigerian man who resents the Samberg character (a rich white kid whose father owned a Nigerian diamond mine) for presenting himself as an African cyclist, among others. Everyone throws themselves into the idiotic spirit of the thing — including J.J. Abrams as himself.

Around The Web

TAGStour de pharmacy

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 7 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP