TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 19: Revisiting ‘The Sopranos’ Finale, ‘Fargo’ Spoilers & More

Senior Television Writer
06.12.17

This week’s TV Avalanche podcast commemorates both a milestone for your hosts with our first in-person meeting (offline over the weekend, though perhaps next time we’ll bring the recording equipment) and a milestone in television with the tenth anniversary of The Sopranos finale. Talk of that leads into a discussion of how “Made in America” influenced the finales that have followed, and the way viewers have reacted to them. After that, it’s time for an extended dip into the mailbag to discuss where The Leftovers finale ranks among other series-concluding classics, which Justified character we wish could appear on a current series, what binge shows and weekly release ones would be better off in the other distribution model, and whether the funniest Mad Men line tops the funniest Leftovers line. Finally, we close things out with an extended Fargo spoiler segment and a few Better Call Saul thoughts.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

TV Avalanche is now available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

00:00-04:26 Introduction
04:27-19:33 The Sopranos finale, 10 years later
19:34-27:52 Listener mail: Where does The Leftovers finale rank?
27:43-30:42 Listener mail: What Justified characters would we put on current shows?
30:43-38:34 Listener mail: What binge shows and weekly shows should trade places?
38:35-41:42 Listener mail: “Not great, Bob!” vs “That’s the guy I was telling you about.”
41:43-01:00:00 Fargo: “Who Rules the Land of Denial?” spoilers
01:00:01-01:08:16 Better Call Saul: “Slip” spoilers

