Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Game of Thrones is back, but Alan and Brian don’t have screeners, so we can mainly just talk about what we’d like to see happen in the penultimate season and beyond. We also review a Netflix comedy full of likable people playing hateable characters, a new AMC show that mainly reminded us of a veteran HBO show, Brian has a few thoughts on The Defiant Ones, and then Alan explains what happened when he finally watched Billions season two.

The rundown:

00:58-09:21 Friends from College

09:22-17:36 Loaded

17:37-41:55 Game of Thrones

41:56-45:55 The Defiant Ones

45:65-01:03:16 Billions season two