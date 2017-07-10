TV Avalanche, Episode 23: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Friends From College’ & ‘Billions’

07.10.17 12 mins ago 2 Comments

HBO/Netflix

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Game of Thrones is back, but Alan and Brian don’t have screeners, so we can mainly just talk about what we’d like to see happen in the penultimate season and beyond. We also review a Netflix comedy full of likable people playing hateable characters, a new AMC show that mainly reminded us of a veteran HBO show, Brian has a few thoughts on The Defiant Ones, and then Alan explains what happened when he finally watched Billions season two.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

00:58-09:21 Friends from College
09:22-17:36 Loaded
17:37-41:55 Game of Thrones
41:56-45:55 The Defiant Ones
45:65-01:03:16 Billions season two

