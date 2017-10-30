TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 39: ‘SMILF,’ ‘The Deuce,’ ‘Curb’ & ‘You’re The Worst’

#TV Avalanche
Senior Television Writer
10.30.17

HBO/Showtime

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Brian’s still feeling sad about the cancellation of Zoo, but we did our best to be professionals this week, kicking things off with a review of Showtime’s new single mom comedy SMILF, which leads into a discussion of the overall state of things at Showtime. From there, it’s a dip into the mailbag where Brian and I discuss the very different attitudes our parents had when it came to what TV shows we were and weren’t allowed to watch, then support of Brian’s theory that Jason Statham should be on more TV shows, and a disagreement over my response to Mo Ryan’s Holt and Catchfire pitch from last week.

After that, it’s a spoiler-heavy second half of the show, as we wonder what’s gone wrong over at You’re the Worst, debate whether the Curb Your Enthusiasm revival has been worth it so far, then spoil the heck out of The Deuce finale and all of that show’s first season, which I discussed at length with its creators.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

00:00 – 4:15 Intro/goodbye to Zoo
4:15 – 14:20 SMILF
14:20 – 28:45 Listener mail
28:46 – 40:00 You’re the Worst
40:01 – 53:40 Curb Your Enthusiasm
53:41 – 01:23:44 The Deuce

Around The Web

TOPICS#TV Avalanche
TAGStv avalanche

The RX

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 6 hours ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP