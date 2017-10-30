HBO/Showtime

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

Brian’s still feeling sad about the cancellation of Zoo, but we did our best to be professionals this week, kicking things off with a review of Showtime’s new single mom comedy SMILF, which leads into a discussion of the overall state of things at Showtime. From there, it’s a dip into the mailbag where Brian and I discuss the very different attitudes our parents had when it came to what TV shows we were and weren’t allowed to watch, then support of Brian’s theory that Jason Statham should be on more TV shows, and a disagreement over my response to Mo Ryan’s Holt and Catchfire pitch from last week.

After that, it’s a spoiler-heavy second half of the show, as we wonder what’s gone wrong over at You’re the Worst, debate whether the Curb Your Enthusiasm revival has been worth it so far, then spoil the heck out of The Deuce finale and all of that show’s first season, which I discussed at length with its creators.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

The rundown:

00:00 – 4:15 Intro/goodbye to Zoo

4:15 – 14:20 SMILF

14:20 – 28:45 Listener mail

28:46 – 40:00 You’re the Worst

40:01 – 53:40 Curb Your Enthusiasm

53:41 – 01:23:44 The Deuce