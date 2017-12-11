TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 45: Top 10 TV Shows of 2017

AMC/HBO

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

This week, Brian and I put on our virtual tuxedos to unveil our top 10 shows of 2017 lists. Technically, I unveiled mine earlier today with the written list, but now you get to hear the two of us talk about the shows, see where our lists differ and where they converge, hear us discuss a few honorable mentions, have Brian defend the most shocking absence from either of our lists, and a lot more. There was a lot of great TV in 2017, and we only get to scratch the surface of it across these 91 minutes.

