TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 46: Highs And Lows Of 2017 TV

Netflix/Amazon

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

This show is our last of 2017, and with very little premiering between now and the end of the month (other than Black Mirror, which Brian doesn’t watch), we decided to do a supplement to last week’s top 10 shows episode, this time looking back at some of the other highs and lows of the year, spotlighting performances, trends, or other oddities that either made us very happy or very annoyed over the course of this year.

While we haven’t recorded a full 12 months’ worth of podcasts yet — our first episode was at the end of January — it does feel momentous to make it to the end of a calendar year. Like Brian noted at the end of this week’s episode, it’s a real treat to do this, and to have you all listening. So we thank you, and wish you the happiest of holidays.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.