TV Avalanche Podcast, Episode 43: The All-‘Parks And Recreation’ Episode

#TV Avalanche #Parks And Recreation Review
11.28.17 42 mins ago

NBC

Welcome to another episode of TV Avalanche, where Brian Grubb and I try to sort out the best, worst, and most interesting things happening in Peak TV.

At least, that’s what we do most of the time. For this week, we decided to take a break from our usual contemporary TV curation to instead spend 82 minutes on one of our all-time favorites: Parks and Recreation. Fueled by both your questions and our obsessive knowledge of all things about Pawnee, Leslie Knope, Ron effing Swanson, April Roberta Ludgate, FBI Agent Burt Macklin, Garry Gergich’s fart attack, and a lot more, we went deep, and wide, and silly. We hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed recording it, and we’re open to suggestions for future all-[Show TBD] podcast episodes in the future.

Next week, we’ll be back to the traditional routine with talk about The Crown, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more, but for now, stop pooping and start listening.

As always, you can send questions to tvavalanche@uproxx.com, or tweet with the hashtag #TVAvalanche.

You can also follow the podcast directly on Twitter. Uproxx now has a dedicated TV Avalanche page with links to all the ways you can subscribe, but just in case, the podcast is available on iTunes (please rate and review if you haven’t already), Stitcher, Google Play, and Android. You can also stream it below or download it from SoundCloud. Our theme song is “Brundlefly” by The Zombie Dandies, which you can download here.

