The return of Twin Peaks is a lot to process. After each episode, Uproxx‘s Alan Sepinwall and Keith Phipps attempt to hash out what we all just watched.
Alan: After the giddy creative highs of those first three hours, I’m starting to get a little worried about the revival, Keith. Wally Brando aside, the two most recent hours have felt awfully padded and formless — all my “18-hour movie” fears coming to pass in a string of Dougie Jones scenes that run on forever — without anyone ever noticing that slick salesman Dougie is now a barely-functional human — and other stories (like Hawk and Andy’s attempt to solve the Log Lady’s riddle) moving even more slowly.
It’s still Lynch directing, which means there will still be stunning shots like Amanda Seyfried’s Becky smiling as she gazes up at the heavens from her skeevy boyfriend’s car. (Twin Peaks in any era must have an abundance of beautiful but gullible young women in relationships with criminal idiots who will bring them nothing but grief.) But the deeper we get into the project, the more troubling the scattershot narrative becomes, as subplots are introduced and forgotten almost instantly so that Lynch and Frost can move onto the next big-name guest star they hired, in whom they have more interest than most of the returning characters from the original series.
I suppose I should be grateful that the mystery of Dr. Jacoby’s golden shovels wasn’t dragged out across the entire season, but I can’t help feeling like we’re in time-killing mode until Good Coop gets his memory back.
Talk me off the ledge here, Keith. Was there more to Part 5 than met the eye at first, or was it as much of a nothingburger as it felt to me last night?
Keith: Huh. I don’t know. Is it possible that anything would feel like a letdown after The Leftovers finale? I really liked this episode, which felt less formless than the show slipping back into the mode of a nighttime soap opera, which was the form it’s always taken when it’s not Lynch sneaking experimental films onto television. The Dougie scenes are long, I’ll grant you, and the characters’ reactions to him seem to be beyond the logic of even this strange world. But I thought they felt less drawn out than in last week’s episode and I thought they were funny. If nothing else, the revival has given me a deeper appreciation of Kyle MacLachlan. He’s chilling as Bad Coop, but just as convincing as a largely vacant man who discovers he really loves coffee. Also, I may order a green tea latte today. Apparently they’re extremely satisfying.
Beyond that, I thought the mystery deepened on a few fronts. With her sweet demeanor, bad choice of boyfriends, and coke habit, Becky looks like she’s destined to become Laura Palmer 2.0, which seems like it could go to some fascinating places in a series filed with echoes and doppelgängers. And speaking of echoes, did you catch the name of the sociopath in the roadhouse played by Eamon Farren? It’s “Richard Horne.” This isn’t intriguing? Evil Coop’s phone phreak abilities? Mr. Strawberry? The exploding car? All this added up to a pretty solid hour of television to me. Plus, we got the thrill of seeing Norma and Shelly behind the counter of the Double R. What more did you want?
“and it’s only implied but not clarified that she’s Becky’s mom”
Pretty sure Shelly made explicit reference to her daughter Becky in her first scene this season.
yeah but that was 2 weeks (4 episodes) ago!
This was the first episode where I started checking the time before the hour was up. The stuff with Dougie is just getting bothersome at this point. There were parts that I liked (Jacoby, the phone call scene, Dopplecooper in the cell) but there was a lot of stuff that felt like filler.
This episode was Lynch being given way too much rope to hang himself with. Showtime was right: this season doesn’t need 18 episodes. This was just bad TV in so many ways. The Dougie stuff is typical Lynch sense of humor and Maclachlin is really amazing in this role but we need a Dale Cooper to anchor this. Really feels like Lynch is basically treading water with this entire episode.
I had some pretty laugh out loud moments with this episode, not in the least with the Jacoby rant.
It also occurred to me that Becky seemed a lot like Laura. And besides, when people were complaining we didn’t get enough of the Twin Peaks people in the show until now, that dynamic changed last night. Also, Cooper’s hotel key is being mailed back to the Great Northern, which I’m sure will advance his return somewhere down the line.
If it’s true that Lynch would have liked his 18 hour movie to be binge watched, he may have been better off having thrown in his lot with Netflix, if they were interested at all in this return season, that is. The Dougie scenes didn’t really bother me, but I, too, got the impression that they were stretched out too long. Not so much because of what happened, but because of what didn’t : they didn’t further Cooper back on his way to restoring his memory, even though the end scene left him mesmerised by the sheriff’s statue, no doubt because of lingering memories about his own career in law enforcement. And that’s what I took away from the Dougie scenes : both the coffee and law enforcement triggers will set him on his road to ‘recovery’. And while it may have been frustrating to some degree in this episode, it is also a sign that, taken together with the Great Northern room key ending up in the right hands soon, things will be moving along in the not too distant future, at least, that’s what I believe will happen.
As for the pacing… Seeing as we’re getting 18 episodes, my take is that the buildup is going to last for another four episodes before the story lines will be raming up, get tied together back in Twin Peaks and we’ll get some serious and weird action. Again, that’s just my take. But I’m still not discounting the notion that Lynch knows what he’s doing and where he wants to take this season. Whereas in the previous episodes, the weirdness and the plain scenes were firmly standing on their own, my guess is we’ll be seeing them getting more tied together as the season progresses. We’ll see…
Oh, and just one more thing : I really liked Lynch’s son’s band, Trouble. Great song, completely fit in with the Twin Peaks soundtrack we’ve known and loved for decades.
I don’t love the Dougie stuff either, but few people today have mentioned the green flash and Coop mystically knowing the guy was lying. That suggested major things for Coop and made the Dougie stuff worth it.