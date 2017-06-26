‘Veep’ Goes Back To The Beginning For Its Season Finale

A review of last night’s Veep season finale coming up just as soon as the baby plays chess against Death…
I have very mixed feelings about “Groundbreaking,” and the stories it sets up for next season.
On the one hand, this was a pretty wonderful episode of Veep, with the time-bent structure allowing us to not only see how many of the characters first met (Gary as the candy striper when Selina gave birth to Catherine, Jonah as a shy intern sucking up to Selina and Ben), but to witness the many moments in Selina’s life where she put her career above her personal life. She didn’t kick Andrew to the curb when she caught him cheating with a donor, because she needed money for a TV ad buy, for instance, and it took only a minute of holding baby Catherine to convince her that she wanted to run for Congress. All of that nicely set us up for the twist that Selina blew up her happy ending — a vagina-shaped presidential library at Yale, a happy globe-trotting relationship with Jaffar — in order to run for president again. In particular, the scene of her on the escalator crying after she dumped Jaffar because she can’t run with, as he puts it, “Muslim baggage,” was a great moment for both Selina and for Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who should already be clearing a spot on the mantel for her latest Emmy.
On the other hand, I don’t particularly want to watch Selina on the campaign trail… again.
When I spoke with Veep showrunner David Mandel at the end of last season, he suggested there were potentially years worth of stories in Selina’s life as an ex-president. Instead, we got one season of it before pivoting back to what the show has always been (in a move Mandel says was planned from the start of this year), only now Selina is more deserving than ever of her ceaseless humiliations.
It’s a tricky thing, this show. Selina has always been awful, and incompetent, and so have most of her staffers (though their respective incompetence::awfulness ratios vary wildly, with, say, Mike and Dan at opposite corners of the graph). That’s part of what makes the comedy work: they invite all this misery upon themselves, and deserve it. But there’s some ephemeral line past which the characters, and the show, can become too unpleasant even as everyone is making fools of themselves, and it feels like this season, and the finale in particular, kept leaping across it. The moment outside the hospital where Selina both names Catherine and Marjorie’s baby for them, then throws Catherine under the bus as the one who was the patient at the mental hospital, was monstrous even by the standards of this particular mother/daughter relationship; great as JLD was in the escalator scene a few minutes later, I felt no real sympathy for Selina during it.
And even with some minor tweaks — Mike finally being fired after 16 years and replaced by Leon, Jonah mounting his own run for president, Amy being pregnant with Dan’s baby — the show has spent so much time following Selina out on the trail that it seems a case of, like the Silicon Valley finale that preceded it, a really funny show being terrified to embrace change. I didn’t love this season as much as previous ones, though that owed more to the aforementioned coarsening of the characters than to the new status quo, which was fun and novel and also far enough removed from real U.S. politics to feel like a respite. This is going back to what the show has been many times in the past, and with Sherman Tanz funding Jonah’s campaign — on a very Trump-esque platform of sticking it to those Washington insiders — on top of the Hillary parallels with Selina running again after a loss, it’ll be that much harder to avoid comparing it to our 2016 campaign.
This is such a funny show, with so many great actors and writers involved. (Marjorie finally expressing emotion when Jaffar tells her what gift he got the baby was a delightful payoff two years in the making.) But like Selina Meyer herself, I wish it wouldn’t keep going down the same self-destructive path again.
What did everybody else think of the finale, and season six as a whole? Are you excited Selina is getting back into politics again, or would you have preferred her to stay retired?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@uproxx.com
You would think that a premium cable show would not be so risk-averse. These aren’t network shows that have to keep the advertisers coming back. We’ve literally bought into these shows by subscribing to HBO so I think we’d be accepting of change (Salina in retirement; Pied Piper working with Holi) instead of going back to square one.
Huli. (How about an edit button Uproxx?)
I liked the finale a lot and I even like the fact that they’re going back to the same old premise. While I criticize a lot Silicon Valley for doing the exact same thing over and over again year after year, I’m willing to give much more leeway to Veep about it, since:
A- The premise is actually much funnier than anything Silicon Valley has ever done.
B- It hasn’t really gone stale yet, and the one season that changed the status quo, this one, actually turned out to be probably the weaker one.
So I’m very excited about this new/old direction and satisfied about the way they tied all the loose ends of this season.
I do agree though that the invisible line of “limit of awfulness’ is being jumped a bit too much as of recently.
I’m fine with it because I think the show was at its best when she was on the campaign trail in Seasons 2-4 (even when it had to mix in her actually being president in S4).
While I like where they took some of the stories this year, Selina’s life as ex-President was nowhere near as entertaining, personally, as her life as VP, Candidate and President.
Not sure how much I like the Jonah arc, but I’m all for Selina taking another run at it and, moreso, getting the gang back together as her inner circle. More than anything, I enjoy seeing those characters interact rather than any real plot developments, so I’ll be more happy if they do spend more time with each other.
I marveled at how seamlessly the show transitioned with a new showrunner for season 5, but I feel like either it or just diminishing returns in general caught up with them finally in season 6. The calibration was just out of whack. I agree with Alan that the horrid behavior/coarsening of the characters felt slightly toxic and il-done. And the punchlines, insults, and humor all felt like lesser ghosts of glory past. On top of that it was the least inspired seasonal story arc. IDK. I feel like Selina v. Jonah on the campaign trail could be amazing, but I have to wonder if going into season 7 this great show is running out of steam.
I couldn’t place the woman on the bus fooling around with Andrew until I saw the new/old comment above. Is she Emily Rutherford, the ‘new Christine’ on JLD’s old show, ‘The New Adventures of the Old Christine’? I didn’t see a credit.
Hamish Linklater was also on that show. Glad to see him in Legion and Fargo playing very different characters. Michaela Watkins too. Actually, a lot of good cast members….