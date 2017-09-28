‘You’re The Worst’ Goes Full Horror Film In ‘Fog Of War, Bro’

Senior Television Writer
09.27.17

FXX

A quick review of tonight’s You’re the Worst coming up just as soon as I befriend Fatboy Slim on your behalf…

And now we’ve gone full horror movie.

Marvelous. Absolutely marvelous.

“Fog of War, Bro” was everything I could have hoped for from the idea of a vengeful Gretchen moving back into the house, and then some. Between Adam Blau’s score hilariously evoking the best Bernard Herrmann scores from Alfred Hitchcock movies, Lindsay and Edgar growing ever-more-baffled by the new status quo (Lindsay, terrified: “I don’t know what’s real”), Jimmy struggling to remain calm throughout the interview (and Candace being nearly as baffled as the two sidecars sidekicks), and, especially, every single thing Aya Cash did throughout the half-hour, it was both a note-perfect parody/homage and the next logical step in this war between the exes.

