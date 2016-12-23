Top 5 UFC Fights

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Would Kick Floyd Mayweather’s Ass And ‘Murder’ His Security Guards

12.23.16 21 hours ago 3 Comments

Last week, Floyd Mayweather said he would “slap the sh*t” out of Conor McGregor in response to the UFC star applying for boxing licenses in various states. Fighters love to talk trash, and they especially love to talk trash about a fight that will almost definitely never happen.

Although McGregor has yet to respond to the slapping comment, UFC president Dana White did through a TMZ camera, and he took the time to warn Mayweather that slapping McGregor wouldn’t be smart.

“You’ve had to interview Floyd, right? You’ve had to aim the camera down here, right?” White said, mocking Mayweather’s height. “He’s about this tall. His hands are like peanut brittle. He has to wrap them a million times so he doesn’t break his hands. Floyd better hope he don’t run into Conor on the street.

“Not only will Conor kick his ass, he’ll kick the sh*t outta every one of his security guards, too. I promise you, Floyd, you will never walk up and try to slap Conor McGregor.”

Mayweather is listed as 5-foot-8 and 151 pounds; McGregor is 5-foot-9 and 154 pounds.

White is making fun of a short dude who is one inch shorter than another dude? Is this real? Is this the plan he came up with to bait Mayweather into a fight? “May man is only 5-8? Hahahaha! What a loser! He can’t possibly beat up someone that is one inch taller and weighs the same! Puhhh-lease!”

The next round of trash talk videos should include mom jokes and disparaging comments about each fighter’s home state’s cuisine.

(TMZ)

