Getty Image

Monday, ESPN announced it was canceling Barstool Van Talk. The TV show enjoyed an extremely brief run, as PFT Commenter and Barstool Big Cat got one episode of their late-night ESPN2 show before it caught the axe from the Worldwide Leader.

The reasoning behind the decision to cancel the show given by president John Skipper was the backlash the network received from the outside and within over misogynistic Barstool Sports web content and the ill-advised thought they could separate a TV show with Barstool’s name in it from the Barstool Sports brand.

On Tuesday, former New York Jets “Gameday” host Jenn Sterger took to Twitter to call into question the hypocrisy of ESPN wanting to distance itself from Barstool when it had its own issues with sexual harassment. Sterger recanted stories of two visits she had with ESPN in which she found herself harassed by an ESPN employee.