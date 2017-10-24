ESPN Says It Will Investigate Jenn Sterger’s Allegations Of Sexual Harassment

#ESPN
10.24.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Monday, ESPN announced it was canceling Barstool Van Talk. The TV show enjoyed an extremely brief run, as PFT Commenter and Barstool Big Cat got one episode of their late-night ESPN2 show before it caught the axe from the Worldwide Leader.

The reasoning behind the decision to cancel the show given by president John Skipper was the backlash the network received from the outside and within over misogynistic Barstool Sports web content and the ill-advised thought they could separate a TV show with Barstool’s name in it from the Barstool Sports brand.

On Tuesday, former New York Jets “Gameday” host Jenn Sterger took to Twitter to call into question the hypocrisy of ESPN wanting to distance itself from Barstool when it had its own issues with sexual harassment. Sterger recanted stories of two visits she had with ESPN in which she found herself harassed by an ESPN employee.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPN

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP