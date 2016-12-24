Marcus Mariota Was Carted Off After Suffering A Scary-Looking Leg Injury

Marcus Mariota has led a revival season for the Tennessee Titans this year, and had them in sniffing distance of a playoff spot with just over a game left in the 2016 season. Now, with one play, that all appears to have gone up in smoke. Just as he started to scramble, Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day dove on Mariota’s legs, and the QB did not get up.

Mariota carted off with an air cast around his right ankle. Couldn't put any weight on it and needed help to stand. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 24, 2016

His right ankle was in an air cast, which is hopefully precautionary, because Matt Cassel is the Titans’ backup and he isn’t quite the dynamic threat Mariota is. The Titans were already losing to the Jaguars, and a defeat would set them back and put their postseason hopes on life support.