Who Are The Top 5 NFL Contenders For The Super Bowl?

Marcus Mariota Was Carted Off After Suffering A Scary-Looking Leg Injury

#NFL
12.24.16 5 mins ago

Marcus Mariota has led a revival season for the Tennessee Titans this year, and had them in sniffing distance of a playoff spot with just over a game left in the 2016 season. Now, with one play, that all appears to have gone up in smoke. Just as he started to scramble, Jaguars defensive tackle Sheldon Day dove on Mariota’s legs, and the QB did not get up.

His right ankle was in an air cast, which is hopefully precautionary, because Matt Cassel is the Titans’ backup and he isn’t quite the dynamic threat Mariota is. The Titans were already losing to the Jaguars, and a defeat would set them back and put their postseason hopes on life support.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSMarcus MariotaNFLTENNESSEE TITANS

