Imagine watching the NFL. Now, imagine watching the NFL, but it’s in the spring and it’s a developmental league made up of four teams with players who are free agents.

If this interests you, congratulations! You may enjoy the upcoming football “league” which will launch in the spring of 2017. SiriusXM NFL Radio had the original report earlier today, and said that the league will include “veteran free agent players.”

ProFootballTalk was able to get more details about the league and learned that the NFL will not be involve. It was able to get some more details, including that the league will consist of four teams and the games will take place in West Virginia.

In a memo sent Thursday by Dennis Curran to all NFL teams, the league explained that the new venture will launch in 2017, and that it “is being operated by the same individual that ran the [failed] FXFL.” The purpose of the memo was to offer the teams advice on matters of sharing video footage with Spring League scouts and signing Spring League players to contracts.

So while the league won’t be run by the NFL, it could potentially include names that you’ve seen in the league in the past. There have been a few attempts at spring football in the past, but they’ve never really worked out. Here’s to hoping this league not only makes it, but it also gives some people the opportunity to make it to the NFL someday.