Converse Chuck Taylor x JW Anderson Collab Goes Glam Globally

#Converse
12.14.17 1 hour ago

Highsnobiety

The love-hate relationship people have with glitter is understandable. Glitter is the essence of all things girly. It goes right up there with the color pink and anything with a unicorn on it. Glitter is in direct competition with feathers for being the herpes of decoration (you don’t even have to have direct contact with it to get it on you), but glitter also just makes everything so much more fun, fancy, and intriguing! That’s why, like all the other Chuck Taylor lovers out there, we’re stoked about today’s launch of Converse’s collab with JW Anderson for a shimmering Chuck Taylor.

The “GLITTER_GLITTER” sneaker capsule is a unisex collection that gets rid of glitter as the standard for all things girly and glam and gives it back its rightful position as a sign of boldness and uniqueness. Designer Jonathan Anderson said of the collab, “From my very first pair, Converse have represented such a radical movement in style and culture. The contrasts and similarities between the world of Converse and the world of J.W.Anderson creates a space of culture tension that’s a dream to play within as a designer.”

JW ANDERSON X CONVERSE MENSWEAR SPRING SUMMER 2018 #JWANDERSON #MSS18 @converse

A post shared by JW ANDERSON (@jw_anderson) on

Chucks are the types of shoes you can wear until they are literally falling apart, and then you just go to the shoe store and purchase the exact same pair all over again, and keep doing that until the good Lord calls you home. Anderson is making sure that tradition continues by offering the shiny shoes in three styles: the classic Chuck ’70, Converse’s Thunderbolt, and a ballet model. The Chuck ’70 is the high top all the basketball boys used to rock, the Converse Thunderbolt is a more comfy, more convenient, padded walking shoe, and the Ballet shoe is a “sport slipper in mesh” that could pass for a low top Chuck.

Every model is available today, December 14, at stores and online, so people all over the world can get ready to make more memories with their Chuck Taylors, just like generations before them. Do you remember your first pair of Chucks? Comment below; we want to hear!

Store/Online Locations

NYC
Opening Ceremony
Dover Street Market
Barneys Madison

LA
Opening Ceremony
Barneys Beverly Hills
Union

Canada
SSENSE.com

DTC
Converse.com
Converse.ca

Around The Web

TOPICS#Converse
TAGSchuck taylorCONVERSEFashionStreetwear

Best Of 2017

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 9 hours ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 10 hours ago 8 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 10 hours ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 10 hours ago
2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

2017 Showed Why More Women Should Be In Front Of And Behind The Camera

12.14.17 11 hours ago
Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

Carrie Coon Reached The Peak Of Peak TV In 2017

12.14.17 11 hours ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP