Meg Shop

Dearly departed, we are gathered here to remember the time period before 2017, when we blindly enjoyed seeing men in music, television, and film without having to think about the fact that they’re horrible, terrible, very bad, no good sexual predators. In memoriam and in time for the cold weather, online women’s shop Meg Shop (for women, by women) has created the AOBTD (Another One Bites The Dust) Sweatshirt and long sleeve tee that list some of the men accused of sexual assault and consequently removed from their jobs/positions of power as well as the dates they were removed.

The front of the sweatshirt has the slogan “Another one bites the dust” printed, and the back has the last names of the aggressors listed running down on the left side, and the dates in which the men were fired on the right side. The sweatshirt looks a lot like memorabilia that a fan would buy at a concert, listing all the tour stops for that artist. The style is only fitting because, with all of the victims gaining the courage to tell their stories either by using the #MeToo hashtag or taking legal action against their assaulters, 2017 will most certainly be a year to remember. There are 13 names on the list with definitive dates, and one very significant TBA — the 45th President of the United States — who has not only been accused of sexual assault without consequence, but has been caught on tape explaining in gruesome detail just how he goes about it.

The shirt costs $59, and $10 from the sale of every sweatshirt or tee sold supports or goes to the New York Alliance Against Sexual Assault & Women’s Support Network of York Region, Ontario. While some may think 60 big ones is a lot to pay for a shirt even if some of the money goes to a good cause, it’s sure as heck costing consumers a lot less than victims have had to pay for what they’ve endured.