A Photo Diary Of The Nightlife Scene From LA To Ibiza

and 06.19.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Ashley Wilhardt

When photographer Ashley Wilhardt told us she was headed to Ibiza to kick off the summer, we immediately asked her to capture the island’s famous nightlife. She came back with a wealth of images, revealing the pulsing party scene in one of the few places that’s managed to stay cool since the dawn of electronic music.

Once she landed back in the U.S., we sent Ashley out a second time, with the mission of capturing young Hollywood at play. Looking at her photos grouped together, it’s hard to pick out any one trend. What the images do reveal are people having fun with how they dress, remixing classics, and making bold style choices.

“People who don’t care about being fashionable always seem to be the most stylish,” Ashley says. “That’s the same no matter where you are. Fearlessness is sexy.”

It’s a refrain we’ve heard a lot this month and it’s evident in Ashley’s photos — from Spain to the United States. Whether it’s sneaker-wearing Frenchmen, DJs in rompers, or women giving plaid another shot, the key is simple:

“Own your shit,” Ashley says, “and everyone else will catch on.”

If you’re looking for a style recipe for how you can pull off a look and grab eyeballs, “own your shit” is a pretty good place to start. Meanwhile, you can check Ashley’s globetrotting photos below:

Ashley Wilhardt

TAGSphotographystyle

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP