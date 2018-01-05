Apple Finally Confirms That All Mac And iOS Devices Were Affected By The Meltdown And Spectre Bugs

#Apple
Features Writer
01.04.18

Shutterstock

In the midst of dealing with the fallout for admitting that they’re slowing down your old iPhones, Apple is taking another hit. The CPU security bugs christened Meltdown and Spectre have been shaking up the tech world over the past few days, leaving many wondering what the widespread affects will be. While the extent of the damage is still unknown, many are speculating that it will lead to “to compromised servers for cloud platforms and other farther-reaching effects.”

While Apple didn’t comment on the situation when the news broke yesterday, they have finally addressed the issue, and Apple users may have a reason to be uneasy. According to an official blog post that hit the web on Thursday evening, all Mac and iOS devices were affected by the bugs.

“All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time. Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store.”

Apple confirms that they’ve already countered the effects of Meltdown (which did not attack Apple Watches) with patches to iOS (11.2), macOS (10.13.2), and tvOS (11.2), and will be rolling out similar defenses against Spectre on macOS and iOS.

(Via The Verge, Apple Support)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Apple
TAGSAPPLEApple iOSoperating systems

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP