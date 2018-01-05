Shutterstock

In the midst of dealing with the fallout for admitting that they’re slowing down your old iPhones, Apple is taking another hit. The CPU security bugs christened Meltdown and Spectre have been shaking up the tech world over the past few days, leaving many wondering what the widespread affects will be. While the extent of the damage is still unknown, many are speculating that it will lead to “to compromised servers for cloud platforms and other farther-reaching effects.”

While Apple didn’t comment on the situation when the news broke yesterday, they have finally addressed the issue, and Apple users may have a reason to be uneasy. According to an official blog post that hit the web on Thursday evening, all Mac and iOS devices were affected by the bugs.

“All Mac systems and iOS devices are affected, but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time. Since exploiting many of these issues requires a malicious app to be loaded on your Mac or iOS device, we recommend downloading software only from trusted sources such as the App Store.”

Apple confirms that they’ve already countered the effects of Meltdown (which did not attack Apple Watches) with patches to iOS (11.2), macOS (10.13.2), and tvOS (11.2), and will be rolling out similar defenses against Spectre on macOS and iOS.

