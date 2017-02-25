Hackers Are Here To Save The Environment

Cloudflare’s Data Leak Could Jeopardize Customer’s Sensitive Information

02.25.17 24 mins ago

Shutterstock

It may be time to change those passwords, as internet service provider Cloudflare discovered a bug in its code in September 2016, as reported by PBS. The bug may have far-reaching effects as customer information, such as passwords, cookies and personal information from several high profile brands has steadily been leaking out the past few months.

The bug is significant as Cloudflare manages 10% of all web traffic, helping brands avoid cyber attacks. It’s a convenient service for its clients, but the Chicago Tribune reported personal information of customers that are tied to some of Cloudflare’s clients (which include Uber, FitBit, and OKCupid) are part of the leak. The Tribune wrote this had not been an overnight situation, as Cloudflare has reportedly been leaking customer’s info for several months.

The leak was discovered by Google security expert Tavis Ormandy, as the personal information was quickly picked up by search engines. Cloudflare did not release a full list of the affected sites but noted it wasn’t widespread. Cloudflare pointed out in a statement the greatest stretch of impact was between February 13 and February 18, where “1 in every 3,300,000 HTTP requests through Cloudflare potentially resulting in memory leakage.”

Several search engines have tried to scrub user’s sensitive details, but there is still some information floating around there. TechCrunch has a full list of Cloudflare customers to double check but recommends changing passwords.

(Via Chicago Tribune, PBS & TechCrunch)

TAGSBUGHacksecurity

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP