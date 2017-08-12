Getty Image / Shutterstock

Back at the end of July, Facebook was forced to shut down an A.I. that started to speak in its own new language. Basically it had developed its own way of communication, prompting many around the internet to fear that the end had come and we would soon be cowering in fear of our robot overlords. This wasn’t the case and Facebook wasn’t too concerned, but the latest development comes from a different corner of the tech world and someone who feels like that fear is warranted.

Elon Musk, noted crazy rich person and possibly mad scientist, saw one of the many companies he backed pit an A.I. against one of the best DOTA 2 players in the world. The OpenAI bot only needed two weeks to perfect its skills at the game, defeating some of the top players in the world handily. While the contest on Friday with DOTA 2 pro Danylo “Dendi” Ishutin was “highly limited to a few variables of gameplay” according to The Verge, it was still something that prompted Ishutin to say that the bot “feels a little like [a] human, but a little like something else.”

OpenAI first ever to defeat world's best players in competitive eSports. Vastly more complex than traditional board games like chess & Go. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

For Musk, the victory was a triumph and pushed A.I. to a point where it was acting in a more complex system than just a game of chess against the greatest players in the world. While DOTA 2 isn’t the most regal game, it does feature a far deeper gameplay than your standard board game. That said, the victory did lead to Musk calling out the dark side of the artificial intelligence, with the Tesla head noting that it is likely a bigger threat than North Korea:

If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea. pic.twitter.com/2z0tiid0lc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017